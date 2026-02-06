Maniyanpilla Raju accident case: Actor arrested, released on bail

By: PTI
3 min readThiruvananthapuramFeb 6, 2026 07:14 PM IST
Maniyanpilla RajuManiyanpilla Raju, who appeared at the Museum police station on Friday morning, told reporters that a motorcycle hit his car.
Two youngsters suffered serious injuries after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a car driven by Malayalam actor Maniyanpilla Raju here, police said on Friday.

Raju was arrested by the police and released on bail.

The injured were identified as Sooraj (20) and Nidev (20), residents of Thiruvananthapuram.

According to Museum police, the accident occurred around 9.30 pm on Thursday in front of the Trivandrum Club on the Vellayambalam-Vazhuthakkad road.

Police said Maniyanpilla Raju, after attending an event at Subrahmanium Hall, was entering the Vellayambalam-Vazhuthakkad road when his car hit the motorcycle. However, the actor did not stop the vehicle and left the scene without attending to the injured, police said.

People who gathered at the spot rushed the duo to a hospital and both suffered multiple fractures, police added.

A case was registered against the driver of the car for rash driving, negligent act endangering life and refusing to attend a person injured in an accident, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police, following a preliminary probe, confirmed that the vehicle was driven by Maniyanpilla Raju.

Raju, who appeared at the Museum police station on Friday morning, told reporters that a motorcycle hit his car. It will be confirmed after CCTV footage from the area is examined.

“I was driving the car slowly to cross the road when the motorcycle hit the vehicle. I heard a noise and saw someone falling down. After leaving the place, I contacted a person and asked him to arrange an ambulance,” he said.

The actor confirmed that the car was driven by him and that he left the scene due to his health condition.

“I am a cancer patient and have now been diagnosed with chikungunya. Also, my wife was alone at home,” he said.

Raju said he had contacted the police and informed them of his inability to appear at night.

“I told them that I would appear in the morning. The vehicle will be surrendered to the police,” he added.

Police took Maniyanpilla Raju to a government hospital, where he underwent a blood test to ascertain whether he was involved in drunken driving.

He was later brought to the police station, where his arrest was formally recorded and he was released on bail, officials said.

Police also recovered the car driven by Maniyanpilla Raju, which was involved in the accident, and shifted it to the Museum police station, where it will be examined by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD).

Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner K Karthick ordered a detailed probe into the incident.

Directions have been issued to the concerned Assistant Commissioner of Police to conduct a probe into all aspects of the case, including the delay in taking Maniyanpilla Raju into custody, and to submit a report, officials said.

