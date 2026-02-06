Maniyanpilla Raju accident case: Actor arrested, released on bail

Maniyanpilla Raju, who appeared at the Museum police station on Friday morning, told reporters that a motorcycle hit his car.

Two youngsters suffered serious injuries after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a car driven by Malayalam actor Maniyanpilla Raju here, police said on Friday.

Raju was arrested by the police and released on bail.

The injured were identified as Sooraj (20) and Nidev (20), residents of Thiruvananthapuram.

According to Museum police, the accident occurred around 9.30 pm on Thursday in front of the Trivandrum Club on the Vellayambalam-Vazhuthakkad road.

Police said Maniyanpilla Raju, after attending an event at Subrahmanium Hall, was entering the Vellayambalam-Vazhuthakkad road when his car hit the motorcycle. However, the actor did not stop the vehicle and left the scene without attending to the injured, police said.