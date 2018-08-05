Man dies at Dulquer Salmaan event in Kerala, organisers booked

The deceased was one of the thousands of people who had gathered to catch the glimpse of Dulquer Salmaan. The deceased was one of the thousands of people who had gathered to catch the glimpse of Dulquer Salmaan.

In a tragic incident, on Saturday, a 45-year-old man died at an event in Kerala, which was attended by movie star Dulquer Salmaan. The deceased has been identified as Hari, a native of Pravachambalam in Thiruvananthapuram.

He was one of the thousands of people who had gathered to catch the glimpse of Dulquer, who had gone to Kottarakkara, Kollam, to inaugurate a mall. The videos and photos doing the rounds on the internet show a sea of fans cheering for the star as he made his first public appearance following the release of his maiden Hindi film Karwaan.

The man is said to have suffered heart-attack while standing in the crowd and collapsed. He was immediately rushed to the hospital in a police van but he died before he could get the medical help. While some media reports suggested the stampede at the event led to Hari’s death, the police officers have rubbished it. However, the organizers of the event have been booked for not taking proper security steps to manage the crowd.

“We have registered a case under IPC section 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or navigation) against the owner of the mall web centre, which is the mall in question. This is because the whole of MC Road was blocked for close to two hours because of the event and the crowds,” a police officer was quoted as saying by The News Minute.

