scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Mamta Mohandas diagnosed with vitiligo; shares note on ’embracing the journey’

Mamta Mohandas is a cancer survivor and has battled Hodgkin’s Lymphoma since 2009.  In 2013, the actor had a relapse of the cancer and underwent treatment in Los Angeles.

Mamta MohandasMamta Mohandas gave fans her latest health update. (Photo: Mamta Mohandas/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Mamta Mohandas diagnosed with vitiligo; shares note on ’embracing the journey’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Malayalam actor Mamta Mohandas on Sunday revealed she has been diagnosed with vitiligo, a chronic autoimmune disorder that causes the skin to lose its colour. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself, along with a poem.

The actor shared two pictures, with the hashtags – auto immune disease, vitiligo, embrace the journey and heal yourself, as she revealed her health update.

“Dear ☀️ , I embrace you now like I have never before. So Spotted, I’m losing color… I rise even before you every morning, to see you glimmer your first ray through the haze. Give me all you’ve got.. for I will be indebted, here on out and forever by your grace,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mamta Mohandas (@mamtamohan)

 

Mamta Mohandas is a cancer survivor and has battled Hodgkin’s Lymphoma since 2009.  In 2013, the actor had a relapse of the cancer and underwent treatment in Los Angeles.

Also Read |Prithviraj’s Kaapa gets OTT release date

Soon after her post, friends and fans of the actor commented on her picture and called her a “fighter”. Actor Reba Monica John wrote, “You’re a fighter and you’re beautiful,” while another user wrote, “I salute you for embracing come what may. You take it in your stride with immense willpower and class.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Steady rise in Indian students in US staying on for job training
Steady rise in Indian students in US staying on for job training
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Hear the daughter
Hear the daughter
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Faceless or Rahul in 2024
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Faceless or Rahul in 2024

On the professional front, Mamta Mohandas was last seen in the critically acclaimed 2022 Malayalam film Jana Gana Mana.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-01-2023 at 17:25 IST
Next Story

‘Gaumutra’ and ‘gantantra’ jibes in war of words between Tripura BJP and Opposition

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas celebrated daughter Malti Marie's first birthday
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas celebrated daughter Malti Marie’s first birthday in grand fashion
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close