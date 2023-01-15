Mamta Mohandas diagnosed with vitiligo; shares note on ’embracing the journey’

Malayalam actor Mamta Mohandas on Sunday revealed she has been diagnosed with vitiligo, a chronic autoimmune disorder that causes the skin to lose its colour. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself, along with a poem.

The actor shared two pictures, with the hashtags – auto immune disease, vitiligo, embrace the journey and heal yourself, as she revealed her health update.

“Dear ☀️ , I embrace you now like I have never before. So Spotted, I’m losing color… I rise even before you every morning, to see you glimmer your first ray through the haze. Give me all you’ve got.. for I will be indebted, here on out and forever by your grace,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mamta Mohandas (@mamtamohan)

Mamta Mohandas is a cancer survivor and has battled Hodgkin’s Lymphoma since 2009. In 2013, the actor had a relapse of the cancer and underwent treatment in Los Angeles.

Also Read | Prithviraj’s Kaapa gets OTT release date

Soon after her post, friends and fans of the actor commented on her picture and called her a “fighter”. Actor Reba Monica John wrote, “You’re a fighter and you’re beautiful,” while another user wrote, “I salute you for embracing come what may. You take it in your stride with immense willpower and class.”

On the professional front, Mamta Mohandas was last seen in the critically acclaimed 2022 Malayalam film Jana Gana Mana.