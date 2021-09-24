Mamta Mohandas buys her dream car Porsche 911 Carrera S: ‘Early mornings and late nights do pay off’

Actor Mamta Mohandas on Friday said she was yet to come with the terms that she owns a Porsche 911 Carrera S. “Has it sunken in yet I wonder … I can keep wondering but the only thing I’m sure of is that all the early mornings and late nights do pay off after all. And I will keep dreaming on…(sic),” she wrote on her latest Instagram post.

Mamta on Thursday brought home her new car, which she says was her long time dream. “A Dream turns into Reality today. I have waited for over a decade for you my sunshine Proud to present to you the newest baby in my family.. Porsche 911 Carrera S in Racing Yellow (sic),” she wrote on his Instagram account while posing with her brand new car.

Not just Mamta, celebrities seem to be on some sort of a shopping spree when it comes to cars. Recently, Tollywood star Ram Charan bought India’s first Mercedes Maybach GLS600 customised edition. And before him, his RRR co-star Jr NTR became the first Indian to own a luxurious Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule limited edition SUV.

On the work front, Mamta is busy shooting for her upcoming film, Bhramam. The film is an official remake of Andhadhun and it also stars Prithviraj and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles. She is playing the role which was originally played by Tabu in the Hindi original. Recently, the Telugu remake of Andhadhun was released directly on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Bhramam is also releasing directly on Amazon Prime Video in India. And it will release in theatres in international markets. The film will premiere on Prime Video on October 7.