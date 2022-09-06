scorecardresearch
Mammootty is a ‘vigilante cop’ in Christopher, see first look poster

Christopher, starring Mammootty in the lead role, is directed by B Unnikrishnan and written by Udaykrishna.

MammootyMammooty shared the first poster of Christopher on his Twitter account

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film Christopher on the eve of his 71st birthday. The thriller, which features Mammootty as a ‘vigilante cop’, is directed by B Unnikrishnan and written by Udaykrishna.

Mammooty shared the poster with the caption, “Presenting The First Look Poster of #Christopher. Written by #Udaykrishna , Directed by Unnikrishnan B & Produced by #RDIlluminations.” The tagline of the film reads, “Biography of a vigilant cop.”

Christopher marks director Unnikrishnan and Mammooty’s reunion after a gap of 12 years. Their last film together was Pramani in 2010.

The film, which went on the floors in July, has a star-studded cast, including Amala Paul, Aishwariya Lakshmi, Dilesh Pothen, Siddique, Jinu Abraham among others. The film also marks Vinay Rai’s entry into Malayalam cinema and will be shot in Ernakulam, Pooyakootty and Vandiperiyar among other places. The music for Christopher has been composed by Justin Verghese.

B Unnikrishnan’s last film was ‘Aarattu’ featuring Mohanlal, which was slammed by the audience and critics.

