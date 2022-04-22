CBI 5 The Brain trailer: Mammootty’s Sethurama Iyer to investigate ‘basket killing’; watch here

The much-awaited trailer for CBI 5: The Brain, featuring Mammootty in the lead role, has been released. The two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer also features Soubin Shahir, Sudev Nair, Asha Sharath, Sai Kumar, Anoop Menon, Renji Panicker, Mukesh, Ramesh Pisharody, Dileesh Pothan and Jagathy Sreekumar.

Mammootty returns as the iconic CBI officer Sethurama Iyer for the fifth time. Towards the end of the trailer, Sethurama mentions the term ‘basket killing’. The film’s writer, SN Swami, had also mentioned this in a recent interview and said that it’s an unfamiliar term to most people, but that it forms the core of the movie.

Like the previous four parts, CBI 5: The Brain also has a plethora of characters who are on both sides of law. The movie will be released worldwide on May 1. All the movies in the franchise are directed by K Madhu and written by SN Swami. The teaser of the movie, which was released earlier this month, begins with Sethurama Iyer finding a common link between the assassinations of Sanjay Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi.

CBI 5: the Brain is the fifth in the CBI series, following Oru CBI Diary Kurippu in 1988, followed up by a sequel titled Jagratha in 1989. The third film in the series was released after almost a decade in 2004 and was titled Sethurama Iyer CBI. The fourth part was titled Nerariyan CBI and hit the theaters in 2005.