Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

Mammootty’s Rorschach gets OTT release date

Mammootty's psychological thriller Rorschach, which had a successful theatrical run, will soon stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

RorschachMammootty’s Rorschach was lauded by critics and the audience upon its theatrical release.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s film Rorschach is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. The streaming giant on Sunday announced that Rorschach will be available on the platform from November 11.

Rorschach is a psychological thriller directed by Nisam Basheer and written by Sameer Abdul. The film, also starring Sharafudheen, Asif Ali, Jagadish, Bindu Panicker, Kottayam Nazeer and Grace Antony among others, released theatrically on October 7 to a positive response.

Read More |Rorschach movie review: Mammootty’s terrific performance finds a match in Bindu Panicker

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote in his review, “Mammootty magnificently embodies the psychological condition of a man with bottomless vengeance. Another actor who shines equally, if not more than Mammootty, is Bindu Panicker. Her character transformation is dizzying, especially the final reveal that brings out the main source of this unfathomable pain and suffering is jaw-dropping. Who knew a mother’s love could be such powerful poison?”

On the work front, Mammootty has Agent, Christopher and Kaathal: The Core in the pipeline.

First published on: 06-11-2022 at 08:15:24 pm
