Mammootty starrer Mamangam earns Rs 23 crore worldwide

Malayalam period drama Mamangam, which stars Mammootty in the lead role, is making waves at the box office within a day of its release. The movie, which released on December 12, has earned over Rs 23 crore worldwide on Day 1.

The news was confirmed by Venu Kunnappilly, the producer of Mamangam, in a Facebook post.

Made with a sprawling budget of Rs 55 crore, Mamangam also stars Unni Mukundan, Kaniha, Anu Sithara, Tarun Raj Arora, Prachi Tehlan, Sudev Nair, Suresh Krishna, Manikuttan and Siddique among others. The movie revolves around the story of ‘Chavers’ (suicide warriors) who plan to overthrow the Zamorin ruler during Mamankam festival.

Indianexpress.com’s Goutham VS rated Mamangam 2.5 stars out of 5, and called the film a “lacklustre period drama”. In his review, he wrote, “A movie that could have narrated an intriguing story of suicidal warriors from Malabar region during the 18th century has turned out to be a collage of old school Malayalam stunt scenes, and cringe-inducing situations and dialogues which make you feel like you are watching a Malayalam serial.”

“Sajeev Pillai, the original screenwriter and director of Mamangam, was replaced following disagreements with the film’s producer. Mamangam shows glimpses of quality which one would expect from a screenplay which was well-researched and written by Pillai, but, mostly, the movie fails to live up to viewers expectations as it is let down by the amateurish approach to the screenplay and direction,” he concluded.

