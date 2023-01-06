scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Mammootty‘s film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam gets release date

Mammootty took to his social media account to announce Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam's release date. He has co-produced the movie with Lijo Jose Pellissery.

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam releaseNanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam stars Mammootty in the lead role. (Photo: Mammootty/Twitter)

Malayalam superstar Mammootty‘s upcoming film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam became one of the most anticipated movies of 2023 ever since its world premiere at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala. The wait for the comedy drama will get over soon as the makers have announced its release date. It will hit theatres on January 19, 2023.

Mammootty took to his social media account to announce Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’s release date. Along with the release date, he also shared a poster of the movie. His tweet read, “#NanpakalNerathuMayakkam In Cinemas on January 19, 2023.”

Also read |Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam gets rave reviews after IFFK 2022 premiere: ‘Mammootty and Lijo Jose Pellissery’s best work’

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam was loved by the audience when it premiered at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala. Many gave the Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial glowing reviews. Renowned filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan called it “Lijo’s best film yet.”

“The movie really doesn’t fit into one of the genres we are used. Lijo and Hareesh has woven a genre of itself & makes us travel into the worlds of James and Sundaram,” read a review of Forum Keralam.

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is set in the backdrop of a Tamil village. Judging from the trailer, it seems a drama troupe is stranded in a village in Tamil Nadu after their bus breaks down. One of the important members of the troupe, played by Mammootty, takes a mid-morning nap and wakes up as a different person. Now, if he gets possessed by the spirit of a dead villager, remains to be seen.

Mammootty has co-produced the movie with Lijo Jose Pellissery. The duo is also working together on a short film as part of an upcoming Netflix anthology.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 19:20 IST
