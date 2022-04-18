Mammootty’s CBI 5 The Brain gets a release date

The much anticipated Mammootty movie CBI 5 The Brain will be released worldwide on May 1. The actor shared the news on Facebook. CBI 5 The Brain is the fifth in the series of the acclaimed CBI franchise in which Mammootty plays the iconic CBI officer named Sethurama Iyer. All the movies in the franchise are directed by K Madhu and written by SN Swani.



The teaser of CBI 5 is already trending on social media and it hints that Sethurama Iyer will be investigating a case of national importance this time. It begins with Mammootty’s character Sethuram Iyer finding a common link between the assassinations of Sanjay Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi.



Dileesh Pothan, Sai Kumar, Asha Sharath, Sudev Nair, Anoop Menon, Renji Panicker, Santhosh Keezhatoor, and Mukesh will play important roles in the movie. Jagath Sreekumar will also return to big screen after he was paralysed after a road accident in March 2012. CBI 5 the Brain is the fifth in the CBI series with Oru CBI Diary Kurippu in 1988, followed up by a sequel titled Jagratha in 1989. The third in the series was released after almost a decade in 2004 which was titled Sethurama Iyer CBI and the fourth part was titled Nerariyan CBI that hit the theaters in 2005.