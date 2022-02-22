Mammootty’s Bheeshmaparvam: Meet the characters

There are many reasons why Bheeshmaparvam is the most anticipated Malayalam movie of the year. Those who missed Amal Neerad’s 2007 film Big B have a great chance to see the filmmaker directing Mammootty in another stylish mass movie. Big B was not a big success at the box office, as Malayali cine-goers were not familiar with Amal’s style of filmmaking which includes short yet powerful dialogues, consistent colour tones, impactful background score, stylised action choreography, better use of slow motion and imposing frames. Big B became a cult film over the years and the dialogues of the movie are still fresh in the minds of movie lovers. ‘Kochi pazhaya kochi allannariyam, pakshe Bilal pazhaya bilal thanneya’ (Kochi may not be the old Kochi, but Bilal is still the same) is a dialogue that has a separate fan base.

In Big B, Mammootty plays Bilal John Kurishingal, a seasoned gangster who returns to Kochi to take revenge for his mother’s murder. The way Mammootty carried himself as Bilal and talked in short dialogues that carried threat and power was never seen before in Malayalam cinema. All this made Big B one of the finest gangster movies ever made in Malayalam. Now, when Amal Neerad, after a gap of 15 years, is coming up with another gangster drama starring Mammootty in the lead role, expectations are sky high. Though the makers haven’t revealed much details about Bheeshmaparvam, the character posters give us a hint about the movie’s huge canvas. Let’s look at the character posters of Bheeshmaparvam.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum fame Dhanya Ananya will play Elsa in Bheeshmaparvam. Dhanya has done some small yet memorable roles in a short span of time. Other than the role of Jessy, a police constable in Ayappanum Koshiyum, Dhanya played an important character in Operation Java. In the poster, Dhanya gives a melancholic gaze.



Talented veteran actor Pauly Valsan will play Paulythathi in Bheeshmaparvam. Pauly has played many strong characters in her career. Her roles in movies like Leela, Guppy, EE Ma Yau etc are noteworthy.



Kottayam Ramesh, who came into the limelight with his role in Ayappanum Koshiyum, will play Mani in Bheeshmaparvam. Ramesh played Kumaran, the loyal driver of Koshi, in Ayappanum Koshiyum.



Maala Parvathi will play Molly in Bheeshmaparvam. Maala has played many interesting characters in her career including the ones in Godha, Koode, Ishq among others. She has shown her versatility as an actor by handling comedy and serious roles with ease.



Kettiyolanente Malakha fame Veena Nandakumar will play the role of Jessy in Bheeshmaparvam.



Newcomer Shebin Benson will play Able in Bheeshmaparvam. The character poster of Able created a lot of confusion among netizens because of Shebin’s resemblance to Vineeth Sreenivasan. Later, Vineeth had to clarify that it was not him in Bheeshmaparvam poster but Shebin.



Always an imposing presence on the screen, Nisthar Sait will play Mathai in Bheeshmaparvam. The character reportedly is the elder brother of Mamootty’s character Michel in the movie. Nisthar marked his arrival in cinema with Sanalkumar Sasisharan movie Ozhivudivasathe Kali. He has played some memorable villain roles since then including the ones in Varathan, Maradona and The Great Father.



Known for his distinctive style of dialogue presentation and looks, Sudev Nair plays Rajan in Bheeshmaparvam. Sudev has played some memorable villain roles in movies like Mikhael, Abrahaminte Santhathikal etc. The teaser of Bheeshmaparavam starts with Sudev’s voice and it would be exciting to see the importance of his character in the movie.



Versatile actor Srinda plays Rasiya in Bheeshmaparvam. Srinda has been part of many successful movies including Annayum Rasoolum, Serlock Toms, Kunji Ramyanam among others. Srinda has also handled comedy roles with exceptional ease. Her performance in the anthology Freedom Fight was well received.

Another actor who has made a name for herself in the industry through some powerful female characters, Lena will play the role of Susan in Bheeshmaparvam. The actor has proven her versatility through her roles in Vikramadityan, Traffic, Iyobinte Pusthakam, Ennu Ninte Moideen among others.

Veteran actor Nadia Moidu will play Fathima in Bheeshmaparvam. The senior actor who was part of many successful movies in the 80s and 90s, like Nokatha Dootath Kannum Nattu, Koodum Thedi, Shyama among others, returned to Malayalam cinema after a long time with Sevens. Since then she hasn’t done many major roles in Malayalam and it would be exciting to see Nadia in Bheeshmaparvam.

One of the most exciting actors of the current generation, Shine Tom Chacko will play Peter in Bheeshmaparvam. Shine has played some memorable villain roles in recent times which includes his characters in Kurup, Ishq, Kuruthi among others. Shine’s character poster looks stunning as the actor is seen in a distinctively cool retro look, sporting a party wear shirt and a burning cigarette between his lips.

Known for his subtle style of acting and roles that goes well with his appearance, Sreenath Bhasi plays Ami in Bheshmaparvam. The actor has played varied roles in his career spanning over a decade. His performance in movies like Kumbalangi Nights, Virus, Home, Parava, B Tech among others were widely appreciated.

Versatile actor Soubin Shahir’s character is named Ajas in Bheeshmaparvam. The character poster of Soubin looks intriguing as the actor is seen drenched in rain and giving a cold stare. Soubin has done many notable roles over the years including the ones in Kumbalangi Nights, Sudani From Nigeria, Virus, Trance among others.

Actor-director Dileesh Pothan will play the role of James in Bheeshmaparvam. From the poster, it seems like Dileesh will play a politician. Dileesh has played some memorable character roles in movies like Joseph, Unda, Joji, Varathan, Ee Ma Yau, Guppi among others.

Late actor Nedumudi Venu will be seen as Iraivippilla in Bheeshmaparvam. It would be great to see the legendary actor on screen one last time. The actor had a small role in Mohanlal’s Aaraattu which was released after Nedumudi Venu’s demise.

Fahadh Faasil’s brother Farhaan Fazil will play the role of Paul in the movie. Farhan debuted in Malayalam cinema with Rajeev Ravi’s directorial Njan Steve Lopez.



Finally, Mammootty will play Michael in Bheeshmaparvam. The teaser of the movie shows Mammootty as a seasoned gangster and the patriarch of a family who is feared by all. It is not the first time Mammootty is playing the role of a gangster. Mammootty has played the role of a don or a gangster in movies like Samrajyam, Big B, Black among others.