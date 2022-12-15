scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Mammootty apologises after netizens call his remarks on Jude Anthany Joseph’s hair ‘bodyshaming’

During the trailer launch of the film titled 2018, Mammootty said Jude Anthany Joseph might not have much hair on his head but he is an intelligent man. The veteran actor actually intended to appreciate the work of the filmmaker.

Mammootty will next be seen in Christopher movie.
Malayalam superstar Mammootty has landed in trouble over his recent remark on young director Jude Anthany Joseph as a number of netizens have criticised him saying his words were nothing but body shaming. As the matter triggered a social media debate, the Amaram actor came up with a regret note on his Facebook page and assured that he would not repeat such comments anymore.

Joseph himself rejected the online criticism against the superstar, saying that his words were twisted.

During the recent trailer launch of Joseph’s upcoming film titled 2018, Mammootty had said Jude Anthany Joseph might not have much hair on his head but he is an intelligent man. The veteran actor actually intended to appreciate the work of the Om Shanthi Oshana filmmaker and his new film but the remarks did not go well with a section of social media users.

Mammootty, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, said he regretted that he had annoyed some people with the words he used out of excitement while praising Joseph at the event.

The veteran actor said besides expressing regret over that, he also assured he would be careful not to repeat such remarks in future.

Jude Anthany Joseph also put up a Facebook post supporting Mammootty and asking people not to criticise him and accuse him of body shaming.

“Neither me nor my family are worried or sad that I do not have much hair on my head,” he said in the FB post. The young director also said if people are really concerned about his hair loss, they should raise their voice against the shampoo firms and the Bengaluru Corporation water for the same.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 10:36:13 am
