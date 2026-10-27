Mammootty avoids risks, invests in land, turned startup into success: CA on star’s wealth mantra

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Despite being one of the biggest stars Malayalam cinema has ever seen, Mammootty seems reluctant to expand his entrepreneurial portfolio, particularly by undertaking risky ventures. Instead, he appears more inclined towards tangible investments that carry lower risks.
According to Chartered Accountant (CA) Sanil Kumar, who has managed the wealth, finances, and private business ventures of both Mammootty and Mohanlal for over 30 years, the megastar also possesses the clarity and knowledge to manage his own affairs, ensuring he doesn’t face significant losses.
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Why Mammootty prefers low-risk investments over big businesses
“He doesn’t get involved in businesses like that. His investments are mostly in things like land. Beyond that, he hasn’t shown much interest in taking risks and running a business,” Sanil shared during a conversation with 42 PodCatcher.
However, Mammootty was a stakeholder at Motherhood, a maternal care services brand run by his daughter Surumy and her husband, Dr Mohammed Rehan Sayeed. “Mammootty was a major shareholder in Motherhood. It was sold at a very good premium. You could call it a startup back then. I am talking about some 15 years ago. It’s only now that we hear about startups every day. Motherhood began as a startup. Then a foreign company came in and took over. Beyond such endeavours, Mammootty doesn’t get into big businesses. But he has the good sense and clarity to keep everything (his assets) safe,” Sanil Kumar added.
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Reportedly, Motherhood was run by Rhea Healthcare Pvt Ltd, where Dr Mohammed Rehan Sayeed served as the chairman, and Surumy served as the director. For the unversed, Surumy is the elder sister of renowned actor Dulquer Salmaan.
About Mammootty
One of the most accomplished and revered actors in Indian cinema, Mammootty is a recipient of the National Film Award for Best Actor four times, a record he shares with Amitabh Bachchan. In a career spanning over five decades, he has appeared in more than 400 films. He was most recently seen in director Mahesh Narayanan’s Patriot, which marked his on-screen reunion with Mohanlal. The movie, however, bombed at the box office.
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He is currently gearing up for the release of Rajkumar Periasamy’s Om, where he shares the screen with Dhanush. Om will hit theatres on November 20.
Disclaimer: This article includes references to personal financial decisions, real estate investments, and private business ventures shared for informational and storytelling purposes. It is not intended as financial or investment advice. Readers should consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.