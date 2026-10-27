Mammootty avoids risks, invests in land, turned startup into success: CA on star’s wealth mantra

Despite being one of the biggest stars Malayalam cinema has ever seen, Mammootty seems reluctant to expand his entrepreneurial portfolio, particularly by undertaking risky ventures. Instead, he appears more inclined towards tangible investments that carry lower risks.

According to Chartered Accountant (CA) Sanil Kumar, who has managed the wealth, finances, and private business ventures of both Mammootty and Mohanlal for over 30 years, the megastar also possesses the clarity and knowledge to manage his own affairs, ensuring he doesn’t face significant losses.

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Why Mammootty prefers low-risk investments over big businesses

“He doesn’t get involved in businesses like that. His investments are mostly in things like land. Beyond that, he hasn’t shown much interest in taking risks and running a business,” Sanil shared during a conversation with 42 PodCatcher.