Mammootty was shocked seeing his remuneration for Mela, as his previous role earned him just Rs 50: ‘I’m going to have a blast with this money’

Although Mammootty made his on-screen debut in director KS Sethumadhavan’s classic political drama Anubhavangal Paalichakal (1971), which starred Sathyan, Prem Nazir, and Sheela in the lead roles, it took him nine more years to earn his first credited role. After playing a bystander, sans any dialogues, in a scene in Anubhavangal Paalichakal, he appeared in an uncredited role as a boatman in K Narayanan’s Kalachakram (1973), where he had a few lines. Yet, the young Muhammad Kutty did not receive any immediate offers.

After graduating from college, he began practising law but did not abandon his acting aspirations. He finally secured a proper role in Azad’s Vilkkanundu Swapnangal (1980), with his name appearing in the opening credits alongside those of other stars. Although the part was lengthy, it wasn’t extraordinary, nor was his performance. Nonetheless, Mammootty managed to leave a lasting impression on the audience that same year with his portrayal in legendary filmmaker KG George’s Mela (1980), marking the true beginning of an illustrious career that remains glorious even after 45 years.