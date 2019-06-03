Mammootty’s Unda to miss Eid release date

Fans of Malayalam superstar Mammootty will have to wait a bit longer to watch his highly-anticipated film, Unda. According to reports, the release of the film has been postponed to June 14.

Film journalist Sreedhar Pillai on Monday said that the delay is due to legal trouble over its filming in a reserve forest. “Yes #Unda is getting delayed by a day as censors r meeting today afternoon 2 take a call on an application received regarding the release of the film. #KeralaHighCourt said CBFC is final authority as a case was filed against #Unda 4 filming in reserve forest without permission (sic),” he wrote on his Twitter page.

Unda is directed by Khalid Rahman of Anuraga Karikkin Vellam fame. The film will reportedly tell the story of Kerala’s security officials, who get deployed in Naxal-dominated regions on election duty. Mammootty plays the role of a sub-inspector in the film. Unda also stars Arjun Ashokan, Shine Tom Chacko, Jacob Gregory, Dileesh Pothan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Omkar Das Manikpuri, Bhagwan Tiwari and Chien Ho Liao of Tubelight fame.

The film was earlier set to open in cinemas during Eid festival along with Thamasha starring Vinay Forrt, acclaimed actor Vinayakan’s Thottappan and director Aashiq Abu’s most-awaited film Virus, which has an all-star cast.

Meanwhile, Mammootty’s new film Ganagandharvan, written and directed by Ramesh Pisharody, went on the floors a couple of days ago. The star also has period film Maamaankam and Pathinettam Padi in the pipeline.