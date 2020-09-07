Mammootty turns 69: Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Tovino and others wish the superstar

Mammootty is celebrating his 69th birthday today. (Photo: Mammootty/Instagram)

Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, better known by his stage name Mammootty, is celebrating his 69th birthday today. The superstar has been around for five decades in the film industry, starring in several Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and English projects. Mammootty has won three National Film Awards, seven Kerala State Film Awards and thirteen Filmfare South Awards. He was bestowed with the fourth-highest civilian award, Padma Shri, in 1998.

Mammootty was last seen in Ajai Vasudev directorial Shylock, which released in January this year. His upcoming projects include political thriller One and mystery film The Priest.

Mammootty has been receiving birthday wishes from fans and colleagues in the film industry.