scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 07, 2020
Top news
Live now

Mammootty turns 69: Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Tovino and others wish the superstar

Mammootty birthday: Malayalam superstar Mammootty has been receiving birthday wishes from fans and colleagues in the film industry.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 7, 2020 10:15:06 am
MammoottyMammootty is celebrating his 69th birthday today. (Photo: Mammootty/Instagram)

Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, better known by his stage name Mammootty, is celebrating his 69th birthday today. The superstar has been around for five decades in the film industry, starring in several Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and English projects. Mammootty has won three National Film Awards, seven Kerala State Film Awards and thirteen Filmfare South Awards. He was bestowed with the fourth-highest civilian award, Padma Shri, in 1998.

Mammootty was last seen in Ajai Vasudev directorial Shylock, which released in January this year. His upcoming projects include political thriller One and mystery film The Priest.

Mammootty has been receiving birthday wishes from fans and colleagues in the film industry.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Mammootty.

10:15 (IST)07 Sep 2020
Seenu Ramaswamy: You are a big book for us

Director Seenu Ramaswamy expressed how much he looks up to Mammootty as an artiste. On his birthday, the filmmaker wrote, "You are a big book for us. We learnt from you. Wish you a happy birthday to our legend."

10:05 (IST)07 Sep 2020
'Keep entertaining us for decades more'

V actor Sudheer Babu wished Mammootty via Twitter. In a tweet, he mentioned, "Happy Birthday @mammukka sir Hugging face Keep entertaining us for decades more."

09:52 (IST)07 Sep 2020
Khushbu Sundar sends warm birthday wishes

Khushbu Sundar wished Mammootty on his birthday. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday Sir. Sending across best of wishes for good health and happiness."

09:39 (IST)07 Sep 2020
Arun Gopy wishes 'endless happiness and success' to Mammootty

Director Arun Gopy wished Mammootty on Facebook. He wrote, "Wishing you endless happiness and success on your birthday dear Mammookka. May God bless you with health, wealth and prosperity in life...To the Legend ... A real inspiration to Indian Cinema."

09:38 (IST)07 Sep 2020
Mohanlal wishes his 'Ichakka'

Wishing Mammootty on his birthday, Mohanlal shared an adorable picture on Twitter with a caption that read, "My dear Ichakka (brother)..wish you a Happy Birthday and many more to come...Love you always....God bless."

09:37 (IST)07 Sep 2020
'Keep all the goodness going'

Radikaa Sarathkumar tweeted, "Happy birthday dear @mammukka keep all the goodness going."

09:37 (IST)07 Sep 2020
Prithviraj Sukumaran wishes happy birthday

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a photo of himself and Mammootty. Along with the photo, he wrote, "Happy birthday Mammukka!"

09:35 (IST)07 Sep 2020
Tovino Thomas wishes Mammootty

Tovino Thomas shared a picture of Mammootty on Twitter and wished him a very happy birthday.

Aju Varghese posted on Twitter, "Dear Mammukka, May almighty bless you with happiness, health & peace so you can continue to be the luminary that lights the path of lesser mortals such as myself and continue to entertain the masses with resplendent performances that we have become accustomed to. @mammukka"

Sarath Kumar tweeted, "#HappyBirthdayMammukka @mammukka Your unbeatable contribution in our industry for almost 5 decades is truly inspiring. Wishing you the best on your birthday #MegaStar. May the heaven's choicest blessings be showered upon you on this special day."

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd