Mammootty turns 69: Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Tovino and others wish the superstar

Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, better known by his stage name Mammootty, is celebrating his 69th birthday today. The superstar has been around for five decades in the film industry, starring in several Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and English projects. Mammootty has won three National Film Awards, seven Kerala State Film Awards and thirteen Filmfare South Awards. He was bestowed with the fourth-highest civilian award, Padma Shri, in 1998.
Mammootty was last seen in Ajai Vasudev directorial Shylock, which released in January this year. His upcoming projects include political thriller One and mystery film The Priest.
Mammootty has been receiving birthday wishes from fans and colleagues in the film industry.
Director Seenu Ramaswamy expressed how much he looks up to Mammootty as an artiste. On his birthday, the filmmaker wrote, "You are a big book for us. We learnt from you. Wish you a happy birthday to our legend."
V actor Sudheer Babu wished Mammootty via Twitter. In a tweet, he mentioned, "Happy Birthday @mammukka sir Hugging face Keep entertaining us for decades more."
Khushbu Sundar wished Mammootty on his birthday. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday Sir. Sending across best of wishes for good health and happiness."
Director Arun Gopy wished Mammootty on Facebook. He wrote, "Wishing you endless happiness and success on your birthday dear Mammookka. May God bless you with health, wealth and prosperity in life...To the Legend ... A real inspiration to Indian Cinema."
Wishing Mammootty on his birthday, Mohanlal shared an adorable picture on Twitter with a caption that read, "My dear Ichakka (brother)..wish you a Happy Birthday and many more to come...Love you always....God bless."
Radikaa Sarathkumar tweeted, "Happy birthday dear @mammukka keep all the goodness going."
Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a photo of himself and Mammootty. Along with the photo, he wrote, "Happy birthday Mammukka!"
Tovino Thomas shared a picture of Mammootty on Twitter and wished him a very happy birthday.