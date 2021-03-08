Mammootty’s The Priest release confirmed for March 11

Director Jofin T. Chacko on Monday confirmed that his debut movie The Priest, starring Malayalam superstar Mammootty, will release on March 11. The filmmaker’s announcement comes hours after the Kerala government passed the order extending the working timings of theatres across the state.

The government has allowed the theatres to run night shows, which had been a major cause for concern among the stakeholders in the industry. The Priest was supposed to release on March 5. However, the producers postponed the film without a new release date as the government did not lift the restrictions on evening shows, which are typically preferred by the family audience. Also, the filmmakers were also concerned that theatres in other international markets were also not functional.

“We always planned to release The Priest worldwide on the same day. This film should be experienced on the big screen by everyone. But, theatres are not functioning in many parts of the world, including Dubai, Saudi, Oman,” Jofin had said earlier, explaining the reason behind postponing the film.

The Priest also stars Manju Warrier, Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi, Saniya Iyappan and Jagadish

In the meantime, the 50 per cent cap on the occupancy remains still in force.

It is said that producers of Mohanlal’s magnum opus Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham also postponed the film’s release from March 26 to April 13 owing to similar concerns. The film was supposed to release on March 26. Now it will release along with Fahadh Faasil’s Malik and Nivin Pauly’s Thuramukham.