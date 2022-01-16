Mammootty tests positive for Covid-19, self-isolating at home

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has informed his fans that he has tested positive for Covid-19. “Despite taking all the necessary precautions I tested Covid positive yesterday. Besides a light fever I am otherwise fine. I am self isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities. I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask up at all times and take care,” he tweeted. As soon as he shared the post, his fans flooded the comment section with ‘get well soon’ messages.

“We’re praying for your speedy recovery and good health. Take care,” a tweet read, while another Twitter user prayed that the actor must “comeback with full strength soon.”

India’s Covid graph continues to show an upward curve. The country reported 2.71 lakh cases today. As many as 314 deaths linked to the virus have been reported in the last 24 hours. The active cases now comprise 4.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.51 per cent. An increase of 1,32,557 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry data, which was updated this morning. The daily positivity rate saw a marginal improvement from 16.66 per cent to 16.28 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 13.69 per cent. Meanwhile, the EC has extended the ban on physical rallies till January 22.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mammootty is all set to feature in Netflix anthology, which reportedly will have filmmakers such Lijo Jose Pellisery, Priyadarshan, Jayaraj, Shyamaprasad, Santosh Sivan, and Mahesh Narayanan on board. The streaming giant is yet to make an official announcement. The actor, earlier this month, had teased his fans with the first look of CBI 5, which brings Mammootty back as Sethurama Iyer.