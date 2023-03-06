Mammootty-starrer Christopher gets OTT release date

Malayalam action thriller Christopher, starring Mammootty in the lead role, is all set for its digital debut. The film, which released in theatres on February 9, will soon start streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The streaming platform announced the OTT release date of Christopher along with a poster of the film. The post read, “When the system fails, you gotta step up to take charge! #ChristopherOnPrime, Mar 9 available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.”

Directed by Unnikrishnan B, and written by Udaykrishnan, Christopher also features Amala Paul, Sneha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vinay Rai, Shine Tom Chacko and Remya Suresh in pivotal roles. The film will start streaming from March 9 on Amazon Prime Video in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

when the system fails, you gotta step up to take charge!#ChristopherOnPrime, Mar 9 available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi pic.twitter.com/sAzDnd1T0g — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 6, 2023

Sharing his excitement, Mammootty said in a statement, “Working on Christopher has been such an enriching experience – and sharing screen with such a wide range of talented actors. Unnikrishnan B’s vision and conviction towards the story is evident in every frame. I think the story has a global resonance as well as contemporary relevance. Those who have watched the film have empathized and related to the struggles of the protagonist. I am delighted that with Prime Video, Christopher is going global and will reach a wider set of film fans across the world.”

Unnikrishnan B added, “It was heartening to watch Christopher have a successful theatrical run, with the audience rooting for the grey characters and enjoying every action-packed scene of the film. Each and every actor in the film has put in a lot of hard work and I am glad it has paid off well. I am now excited to present this film to audiences across 240 countries and territories through Prime Video, and eagerly await their reactions. I am sure that this thrilling crime-drama will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.”

Indianexpress.com’s Anandu Suresh gave the film two stars and wrote in his review, “How many extrajudicial killings are too many extrajudicial killings? Well, the answer should always be, ‘Not even one must be allowed’. However, Christopher gives the impression that in a ‘flawed’ system, extrajudicial executions are the only right thing.” He added, “Despite the fact that Christopher delves into its theme immediately and maintains the same tone throughout, without giving any mass introduction scenes or punch dialogues to superstar Mammootty, unlike other Udaykrishna cop movies such as Masterpiece, Aaraattu, and Monster, it soon starts going round and round without settling anywhere.”