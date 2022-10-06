scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Mammootty speaks out against ban on Sreenath Bhasi: ‘Nobody should be denied work’

Malayalam superstar Mammootty came out in support of Sreenath Bhasi, who faced a ban from Kerala Film Producers' Association following a controversial interview.

Mammootty in Puzhu.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has spoken against denying people work to people based on allegations against them. While speaking at a press event, where he promoted his latest film Rorschach, he termed the ban imposed on Sreenath Bhasi by the Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) as ‘wrong.’

“Nobody should be denied work. Preventing someone from work is wrong. As far as I know, there is no ban (on Bhasi) now,” Mammootty added.

Also Read |Kamal Haasan agrees with Vetrimaaran: ‘Hindu religion was not there in Rajaraja Cholan’s period’

In another interview with Manorama News, Mammootty also slammed the allegations of rampant drug abuse in the film industry. He opined that the menace of drugs was a problem facing the whole society and there should be collective action against it. “What can one do other than put up a board asking people not to use these substances? Life-threatening and behaviour-altering intoxicants are available to all,” he told the channel.

Mammootty’s comments have come in light of a recent ban issued against Sreenath, who had also acted with Mammootty in this year’s blockbuster Bheeshma Parvam. He was banned after a police complaint was filed against him for lashing out at a woman anchor for asking questions that irked him while promoting his film Chattambi. There was speculation that he was under the influence during the interview. It’s also worth noting that the Kerala cops had collected the blood samples of Sreenath to ascertain whether he was under the influence of any substance after arresting him.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...Premium
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...Premium
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...

Rorschach is due in cinemas this Friday. The is helmed by Nisam Basheer, who made an impressive debut in 2019 with Kettiyollaanu Ente Maalakha. The movie is scripted by Sameer Abdul, who has written films like Omanakuttan and Ibilis.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-10-2022 at 05:04:07 pm
Next Story

Working in Canada as an international student — profile type, hours, guidelines

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Alia Bhatt’s baby shower with Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement