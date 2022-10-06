Mammootty speaks out against ban on Sreenath Bhasi: ‘Nobody should be denied work’

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has spoken against denying people work to people based on allegations against them. While speaking at a press event, where he promoted his latest film Rorschach, he termed the ban imposed on Sreenath Bhasi by the Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) as ‘wrong.’

“Nobody should be denied work. Preventing someone from work is wrong. As far as I know, there is no ban (on Bhasi) now,” Mammootty added.

In another interview with Manorama News, Mammootty also slammed the allegations of rampant drug abuse in the film industry. He opined that the menace of drugs was a problem facing the whole society and there should be collective action against it. “What can one do other than put up a board asking people not to use these substances? Life-threatening and behaviour-altering intoxicants are available to all,” he told the channel.

Mammootty’s comments have come in light of a recent ban issued against Sreenath, who had also acted with Mammootty in this year’s blockbuster Bheeshma Parvam. He was banned after a police complaint was filed against him for lashing out at a woman anchor for asking questions that irked him while promoting his film Chattambi. There was speculation that he was under the influence during the interview. It’s also worth noting that the Kerala cops had collected the blood samples of Sreenath to ascertain whether he was under the influence of any substance after arresting him.

Rorschach is due in cinemas this Friday. The is helmed by Nisam Basheer, who made an impressive debut in 2019 with Kettiyollaanu Ente Maalakha. The movie is scripted by Sameer Abdul, who has written films like Omanakuttan and Ibilis.