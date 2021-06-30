Mammootty shares rare picture of his first big screen appearance, see photo

Mammootty on Wednesday shared a rare picture of his first screen appearance. And he thanked an unidentified person who had colour corrected the screengrab from an old black-and-white film. “Big thanks to the person who did this. This is a screengrab from my first ever appearance on celluloid. Colour corrected from black and white,” wrote the 69-year-old superstar.

The photo is from director K. S. Sethumadhavan’s 1971 film Anubhavangal Paalichakal. Mammootty had played a minor uncredited role in the film, which featured iconic actors Sathyan and Prem Nazeer in the lead roles. “This brings back such vivid memories from another time. I had the rare privilege to be in the same film as Sathyan master. In fact I remember touching his feet once when he was asleep, resting between shots,” he recalled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mammootty (@mammootty)

On the work front, Mammootty is shooting for Bheeshma Parvam. The upcoming film is helmed by Amal Neerad. The movie also stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Shine Tom Chacko, Dileesh Pothan, Farhaan Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Lena among others.

The buzz is that Mammootty has also agreed to play the antagonist in Akhil Akkineni’s upcoming film Agent. An official word on the same is awaited. Billed as a spy thriller, the film is directed by Surender Reddy. It is expected to go on the floors in the second week of July.