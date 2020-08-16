scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 16, 2020
Top news

Mammootty shares post-workout selfies, looks fit as ever

Actor Mammootty is making sure to keep fit during the lockdown.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru | Published: August 16, 2020 8:03:30 pm
Mammootty shares workout selfiesMammootty is hitting the gym at his home. (Photo: Mammootty / Instagram)

Malayalam superstar Mammootty on Sunday took to Instagram to share post-workout selfies.

Sharing the photos, Mammootty wrote, “Work at Home ! 🤔 Work from Home ! 😏Home Work ! 🤓 No other Work 🤪 So Work Out ! 💪🏻.”

The 68-year-old actor looks super fit in the photos, and fans are heaping praise on the actor.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Work at Home ! 🤔 Work from Home ! 😏 Home Work ! 🤓 No other Work 🤪 So Work Out ! 💪🏻

A post shared by Mammootty (@mammootty) on Aug 16, 2020 at 5:18am PDT

On the work front, Mammootty was last seen in Shylock, which released in January this year. He has The Priest and One in his kitty.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: The quarantine life

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 16: Latest News

Advertisement