Mammootty shares post-workout selfies, looks fit as ever

Malayalam superstar Mammootty on Sunday took to Instagram to share post-workout selfies.
Sharing the photos, Mammootty wrote, “Work at Home ! 🤔 Work from Home ! 😏Home Work ! 🤓 No other Work 🤪 So Work Out ! 💪🏻.”
The 68-year-old actor looks super fit in the photos, and fans are heaping praise on the actor.
On the work front, Mammootty was last seen in Shylock, which released in January this year. He has The Priest and One in his kitty.
