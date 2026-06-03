Mammootty, Shaji Kailas broke down after finding TS Krishnan dead: ‘He was ice-cold’

Aside from the testosterone-fuelled heroes, explosive dialogues, and social themes, director Shaji Kailas’ movies are remembered to this day for gifting Malayalam cinema with some of its most iconic villains.

From Ekalavyan’s Swami Amoorthananda (Narendra Prasad), Commissioner’s Mohan Thomas (Ratheesh), The King’s Jayakrishnan (Murali), Aaraam Thampuran’s Kulappully Appan (Narendra Prasad), and FIR’s Narendra Shetty (Rajeev), to Narasimham’s Manappally Pavithran (NF Varghese), Valyettan’s Patteri Sivaraman Nair (Sai Kumar), and The Tiger’s John Varghese (Siddique), the list is long.

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Interestingly, alongside every supervillain, Shaji Kailas and his writers often lined up a couple of “side villains,” almost as menacing as their bosses, rendering the antagonists’ sides nearly invincible. Among the actors who frequently portrayed such characters in the director’s movies was TS Krishnan.

Who was TS Krishnan?

Aside from his ominous glances and sinister body language on screen, Krishnan also gained popularity for his stylish looks. While Shaji’s films often featured several supporting characters, Krishnan managed to find his way into the director’s heart as well, prompting Shaji to go above and beyond to help him during a period of emotional turmoil.

After growing close on the sets of Sthalathe Pradhana Payyans (1993), Shaji cast Krishnan in his blockbuster Suresh Gopi-starrer Ekalavyan, where his performance made him a notable figure among Malayalees. He subsequently became an unavoidable presence in Shaji’s films, thus slowly earning more popularity.

TS Krishnan falls into the pitfall of alcohol addiction

However, certain setbacks in his personal life shattered him mentally, and Krishnan sought solace in alcohol, according to a report in Manorama Online. This soon turned into an addiction that crossed all boundaries. Upon learning about it, Shaji summoned Krishnan and gave him a stern warning. While all, including the actor’s family, believed the director’s advice would bring him back to a normal life, that wasn’t how it turned out.

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One day, Krishnan disappeared, and for nearly a month, no one had any clue where he was. When he eventually returned, he seemed so chill, as if he hadn’t even left. His family sought Shaji’s help again. This time, however, the director approached him with compassion, realising that scolding would only make Krishnan more restless. Understanding that the presence and supervision of a dear one were essential to prevent a relapse in him, Shaji took Krishnan under his wing.

Shaji Kailas becomes Krishnan’s ‘big brother’

When he went to Chennai for post-production work on his Mammootty-starrer The King (1995), in which Krishnan had also played an important role, Shaji took the actor along and even arranged for him to stay in a room in his own flat. The director encouraged him to read more, hoping it would offer a good distraction. Whenever Shaji went to the studio for work, Krishnan stayed in their apartment, reading books.

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While all was going well, Krishnan unfortunately fell into the pitfall of alcohol again. But Shaji didn’t scold him then either and approached him with love yet again. The director had even planned to ensure the actor’s career truly took off with The King. However, all their dreams were short-lived.

The shocking discovery: Mammootty, Shaji Kailas rushes to the flat

One day, while busy with the mixing for The King at Prasad Studios in the city, the director received a call from the movie’s producer, alerting him that Krishnan wasn’t answering the door. Scared, Shaji immediately informed Mammootty, who had arrived for the film’s dubbing, and together they rushed to the flat in his car.

Actor TS Krishnan in the Suresh Gopi-starrer Rudraksham. (Screenshot: YouTube/ChiriyoChiri; enhanced using AI) Actor TS Krishnan in the Suresh Gopi-starrer Rudraksham. (Screenshot: YouTube/ChiriyoChiri; enhanced using AI)

By the time they arrived, a crowd had gathered in front of the flat, and they had broken down the door. On the sofa, Krishnan lay peacefully with a half-read book on his chest. Froth was oozing from his mouth. A doctor had arrived by then, who confirmed that Krishnan was no more. “Don’t say that, doctor… my heart is burning,” Shaji broke down in tears and started rubbing Krishnan’s feet.

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But he soon realised that his efforts were in vain as Krishnan’s body had become ice-cold by then. Those present noticed that even Mammootty’s eyes were filled with tears. Doctors confirmed the cause of death as cardiac arrest. He was just 33 when he passed away in 1996.

TS Krishnan’s movies

Krishnan made his debut as a child artiste in the film Urakkam Varaatha Raathrikal. After growing up, he appeared in a movie called Naadam. He then worked in Nigeria for a while but returned home due to his passion for cinema. He reentered Tinseltown with Mohanlal’s Uncle Bun.

Krishnan subsequently played notable roles in movies such as Oottyppattanam, Mahanagaram, City Police, Mafia, Dhruvam, Chukkan, Sainyam, Alancheri Thamprakkal, Harbour, Johnnie Walker, Rudraksham, Commissioner, The King, Chantha, and Oru Abhibhashakante Case Diary. The King marked his final film appearance, where his performance as Ananthan received significant acclaim.

Disclaimer: This article touches upon themes of severe personal hardship, mental distress, and a struggle with alcohol addiction, alongside a reflective account of a sudden demise. It is intended solely for informational and editorial purposes and does not constitute medical advice or professional counsel. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional turmoil, severe distress, or struggling with substance dependence, please remember that support is available and reaching out can make a meaningful difference.