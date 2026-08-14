‘He was like Jesus Christ’: Mammootty helped director out of debt after row, public humiliation

Before the advent of social media, when film magazines, gossip columns, and occasional celebrity interviews on television channels were people’s only sources of film industry news, there existed a popular belief among Malayalees: Mammootty is arrogant! “He’s a braggart; he has an immense superiority complex; he changes scripts to suit his image; and he tries to steal people’s roles,” were some of the several baseless claims that often cropped up in people’s conversations about the industry.

One major factor fueling these rumours was Mammootty’s short temper. In fact, the megastar himself once admitted to having that “bad habit” in an interview with Rekha Menon, adding that such angry outbursts, however, “won’t last beyond 10 seconds.” Regardless, this nature earned him a bad reputation for quite a long time until he genuinely began making a conscious effort to keep his anger in check.

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Mammootty vs P Sreekumar feud

This “bad habit” even caused friction between Mammootty and actor-director P Sreekumar once, leaving the latter feeling deeply insulted and hurt. Sreekumar himself has shared the incident in the past, adding that he, however, considers the megastar a true humanitarian, citing Mammootty’s unwavering support that helped him recover from financial debts. During a recent interview, Sreekumar took a trip down memory lane and revealed how the acting legend helped him during his darkest days, giving him the stability in his life we see today.

After making his debut as an actor and appearing in a few movies, Sreekumar turned to direction in the mid-1980s. As discussions for his film Kaiyum Thalayum Purathidaruthu (1985) progressed, the producer suggested that Mammootty, an up-and-coming actor at the time, would be a better fit for the male lead than actor Devan, whom Sreekumar had initially envisioned. The producer agreed to pay Rs 5 lakh extra if he cast Mammootty. Hearing this, the director agreed and left for Madras (now Chennai) to secure Mammootty’s dates.

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‘Who are you to me that I should ‘adjust’ for you?’

Recalling their meeting at a film studio, P Sreekumar shared during an appearance on Safari TV’s “Charithram Enniloode” programme, “I told Mammootty I needed to speak with him, but he didn’t say a word initially. After making me wait for some time, he came over and explained that he couldn’t leave immediately because those sitting with him were the ones leading the industry. As we started discussing the project, I told him we were planning the filming for September of that year and needed only six days of his time. But Mammootty replied that he wouldn’t be available then. After a brief silence, I asked if he could ‘adjust’ the dates. Upon hearing this, Mammootty lost his temper.”

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What followed were some tense moments when the actor lashed out at the director for his words. Mammootty snapped, “Who are you to me that I should ‘adjust’ for you? Are you my relative? Did we study together? Do we have any other connection?” Sreekumar recalled standing there, feeling insulted in front of everyone.

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A heated clash and parting ways

But as Mammootty himself said, the anger lasted only a few seconds, and he cooled down soon. However, Sreekumar was not ready to let the matter go, having been publicly humiliated. “Do one thing, chart the movie for next September; I will give you my dates,” the actor told Sreekumar. Seizing the opportunity, the director exploded in anger and threw Mammootty’s own harsh words back at him. “Who are you to ask me to chart my film for next September? Are you my relative? Did we study together? Do we have any other connection?” They thus parted ways after the heated argument on a bad note.

Although Sreekumar managed to complete Kaiyum Thalayum Purathidaruthu and then Asthikal Pookkunnu (1989), he faced significant losses during this period from film production. Meanwhile, Mammootty learned about his financial troubles from veteran screenwriter-director Venu Nagavally. With Venu’s help, the megastar met Sreekumar.

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A turning point that rebuilt P Sreekumar’s life

“I was financially shattered after producing my first two films. I was in a position where I could only survive if I made a commercial film. I was living in a rented house at the time. Upon learning about my situation, Mammootty called me and said, ‘I will give you my dates; make a film.’ He was the one who organised everything and saved me. His intention was solely for me to earn enough money to build a house and recover from debt,” P Sreekumar recalled during an interview with Can Channel Media.

Fortunately, Mammootty’s plan worked. Scripted by Venu Nagavally, the movie, titled Vishnu (1994), became a hit and saved Sreekumar financially. “It was from that point that I turned to acting, started earning, and was able to buy back the assets I had lost. For me, Mammootty was like Jesus Christ appearing and blessing me by touching my head. He has helped me whenever it was necessary.”

“It was with the earnings from Vishnu that my son was able to pursue his engineering degree. Furthermore, right after he graduated, Mammootty helped him go abroad. I can never forget these gestures. He created a turning point in my life. He will always have a special place in my heart no matter what. He has never done me any harm,” Sreekumar added.