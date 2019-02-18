After two decades, Sathyan Anthikad to reunite with Mammootty?

The buzz is that hit director Sathyan Anthikad will soon make a film with megastar Mammootty in the lead role.

According to reports, the two are in talks, and if everything goes according to plan, the project will be launched this year itself.

Sathyan Anthikad is known for making critically acclaimed family dramas. In a career spanning over 30 years, he has directed more than 50 films. He has done eight films with Mammootty. Their last film together was Oral Mathram in 1997.

Sathyan is currently basking in the success of his recent directorial outing, Njan Prakashan. The comedy entertainer, which was scripted by Sreenivasan, released in December to glowing reviews. It subsequently became one of the highest grossing films of 2018.

In the meantime, Mammootty has completed shooting for Vysakh’s Madura Raja, a sequel to Pokkiri Raja. He will next join the sets of upcoming period drama Maamankam.