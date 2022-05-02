Mammootty’s Rorschach look is unsettling

Malayalam superstar Mammootty on Monday unveiled the first look of his upcoming movie titled Rorschach. The poster is rather unsettling, suggesting that the movie is likely to be a crime thriller. We can see Mammootty sitting in a chair against an ominous background with his face covered with a mask soaked in blood.

Rorschach is helmed by Nisam Basheer, who made an impressive debut in 2019 with Kettiyollaanu Ente Maalakha. The movie is scripted by Sameer Abdul, who has written films like Omanakuttan and Ibilis.

The shooting of Rorschach is happening in and around Kochi. The filmmakers have not yet revealed details of the plot. The movie also stars Grace Antony, Sharafudheen, Jagadish, Kottayam Nazeer, and Bindu Panicker.

Mammootty’s latest movie CBI 5: The Brain released in cinemas on Sunday. The film is the fifth installment in the investigative franchise, which has so far been successful at the box office. The commercial success of the new movie in the series remains to be seen.

Mammootty is currently awaiting the release of Puzhu, which will premiere on SonyLIV.