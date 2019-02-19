Mammootty resumes shooting for Unda in Wayanad

Mammootty on Tuesday resumed shooting for Unda, which is directed by Khalid Rahman of Anuraga Karikkin Vellam fame. The filming is currently underway in Wayanad and the film’s cast and crew will camp there for the next three weeks for the shoot. The final leg of the production will take place in Chhattisgarh.

Advertising

Billed as a comedy entertainer, the film will reportedly tell the story of Kerala security officials, who get deployed in Naxal-dominated region on election duty. Mammootty plays the role of a sub-inspector in the film.

Unda also stars Shine Tom Chacko, Sudhi Koppa, Jacob Gregory, Dileesh Pothan, Alencier and Omkar Das Manikpuri among others.

In the meantime, Mammootty has completed shooting for Madura Raja, a sequel to Pokkiri Raja, which is directed by Vysakh. And he will also soon join the sets of upcoming period drama Maamankam, whose production was halted after differences cropped up between film’s director Sanjeev Pillai and the producers. The shooting was resumed after director M Padmakumar took over the project as its new director.

Advertising

In February, Mammootty had two releases; Tamil film Perabu and Telugu biopic Yatra. The actor garnered huge appreciation for his work in both the films.