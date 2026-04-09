Mammootty recalls arriving with Mohanlal’s manager on Patriot set: ‘We never had stardom on our shoulders’

Malayalam superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty are finally reuniting after 18 years in their upcoming spy thriller Patriot. The duo, who have been close friends for over four decades, have worked in more than 50 films together. Now, in a recent interview, Mammootty opened up about their reunion, brotherly bond, and distinct acting styles.

During a candid chat with The Hollywood Reporter India, he was asked if anything felt different about shooting with Mohanlal after nearly two decades. “The shoot was normal, nothing special about it. The first shot was in Sri Lanka. We are already in rhythm. There is no such kind of.. we have never had the stardom on our shoulders. We are normal human beings, like friends, maybe closer friends, or families very close together. There is no ‘he is coming, I am coming, I want this, he wants that’, nothing like that,” Mammootty said.

The veteran actor also revealed that their friendship is so strong that they even exchange their managers, based on each other’s needs at the time. He shared, “Initially, on my first day, I was accompanied by his manager, not mine. Because my manager was looking after him in Sri Lanka. This thing happens, that’s how it is.”

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‘Mohanlal is a spontaneous actor’

Talking about how his acting approach differs from Mohanlal’s, he said, “He is a very spontaneous actor. He is an actor of the moment,” adding, “Acting is deliberate. Acting is acting, I can’t say it’s engineered or architected. There is no science for it. Every actor has his own methods. I cannot name a method about it. My method is my films, you can make it from my films. I don’t follow any method. It’s a very tricky question. When the camera is on, BP goes up, it comes down after cut.”

Suhasini Maniratnam recalls Mammootty treating Mohanlal’s son like his own

During a 2024 Galatta Tamil interview with Mohanlal, Suhasini Maniratnam recalled how surprised her husband Maniratnam was to see Mammootty treating Mohanlal’s son like his own. “Mani once went to Mammootty’s house (then in Chennai) to narrate a story. While they were talking, a boy came near them and Mammootty picked up a stick and chased him away. When Mani asked who it was, Mammootty replied, ‘It’s Pranav, Mohanlal’s son.’ Mani was shocked to see Mammootty treating Pranav like his own son,” she shared.

For the unversed, Mammootty and Mohanlal’s notable projects include Harikrishnans, Twenty:20, Narasimham, Athirathram, and Padayottam, among others. The actor duo has also jointly appeared in Oothikachiya Ponnu (1981) and Ahimsa (1981), in the early days of their acting career.

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About Patriot

Patriot brings Mammootty and Mohanlal back together on screen after almost 18 years. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the spy action drama is set against a high-stakes intelligence operation.

The story centres on a retired JAG officer, played by Mammootty, who is falsely implicated in an espionage case. Forced into hiding, he sets out on a covert mission to prove his innocence while protecting national interests, with Mohanlal’s character joining him in the perilous journey.

The film also stars Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Rajeev Menon, and Revathi, among others, with music and background score by Sushin Shyam.

Initially scheduled for an April 23 release, Patriot will now arrive in theatres worldwide on May 1.