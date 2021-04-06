Mammootty, Prithviraj and other Malayalam film stars urge fans to vote in Kerala assembly elections

Malayalam film stars on Tuesday voted in the Kerala assembly election. Actor Mammootty and his wife Sulfath cast their votes. As soon as the 69-year-old superstar walked into the polling station, the COVID-19 safety guidelines went out of the window. The eagerness of the fans and the media to catch a glimpse of the star led to a lot of commotion, causing the police officers to lose their temper at the crowd.

Mammootty, however, kept his composure as he even showed his inked finger to the media, encouraging the public to exercise their democratic rights. Besides him, many other film personalities also enthusiastically shared pictures of their inked finger on social media urging their followers not to waste their votes.

“Make it count,” Prithviraj Sukumaran captioned a photo of his finger showing indelible ink on his finger. So did his wife and producer Supriya Menon, who also shared a picture of her index finger on her Instagram page.

Actors Unni Mukundan, Soubin Shahir, Jayasurya, Tovino Thomas and Kalidas Jayaram also voted and encouraged their fans to do the same.