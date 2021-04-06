scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Latest news

Mammootty, Prithviraj and other Malayalam film stars urge fans to vote in Kerala assembly elections

Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Unni Mukundan, Soubin Shahir and Jayasurya are among the Malayalam film stars who voted in the Kerala assembly elections on Tuesday and urged their fans to do the same.

By: Entertainment Desk | Entertainment Desk |
Updated: April 6, 2021 3:30:17 pm
Malayalam film celebrities show up for voting in Kerala.

Malayalam film stars on Tuesday voted in the Kerala assembly election. Actor Mammootty and his wife Sulfath cast their votes. As soon as the 69-year-old superstar walked into the polling station, the COVID-19 safety guidelines went out of the window. The eagerness of the fans and the media to catch a glimpse of the star led to a lot of commotion, causing the police officers to lose their temper at the crowd.

Mammootty, however, kept his composure as he even showed his inked finger to the media, encouraging the public to exercise their democratic rights. Besides him, many other film personalities also enthusiastically shared pictures of their inked finger on social media urging their followers not to waste their votes.

“Make it count,” Prithviraj Sukumaran captioned a photo of his finger showing indelible ink on his finger. So did his wife and producer Supriya Menon, who also shared a picture of her index finger on her Instagram page.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unni Mukundan (@iamunnimukundan)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soubin Shahir (@soubinshahir)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by actor jayasurya (@actor_jayasurya)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tovino Thomas (@tovinothomas)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kalidas Jayaram (@kalidas_jayaram)

Actors Unni Mukundan, Soubin Shahir, Jayasurya, Tovino Thomas and Kalidas Jayaram also voted and encouraged their fans to do the same.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

ranbir, kareena, karan
Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar: 16 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 06: Latest News

Advertisement
x