Inspired by Kamal Haasan’s gift to Suriya, Mammootty presents Rolex watch to Asif Ali at Rorschach success meet

Malayalam superstar Mammootty hosted a media event on Wednesday to celebrate the success of his latest movie Rorschach. Besides playing the lead role, Mammootty has also produced the film under his home production banner Mammootty Kampany.

Mammootty’s son and movie star Dulquer Salmaan also took part in the celebration and expressed his happiness about Rorschach’s success. “Congrats to the whole team. Wherever I go in India, people ask me about Rorschach. I am thankful for the audience who rewarded such a brave film. When people appreciate such films, it gives us a lot of courage,” Dulquer said at the event.

Dulquer also joined Mammootty in honouring Asif Ali. Asif plays the main antagonist to Mammootty’s Luke Antony in Rorschach. But, throughout the movie, Asif’s character appears wearing a face mask, only revealing his eyes. And he was able to make quite an impression on the audience.

“When Nissam asked if he could ask Asif to play this role, I said ok. But, I wasn’t sure Asif would accept it. Asif just performed using his eyes and his performance was received so wonderfully by people. We wanted to keep it a suspense but at least 90 per cent of the audience was able to recognise Asif. And it brings us so much joy,” Mammootty said at the event.

Mammootty also recalled Asif Ali’s expensive request when the film became a commercial success.

“When we went to Dubai after finishing the shooting of the film, there was news about Kamal gifting Suriya a Rolex watch. That film (Vikram) made some Rs 500 crore. In that case, buying a watch worth Rs 5-6 lakh is not a big deal. And Asif asked me if I will buy him a Rolex,” Mammootty said. And he surprised Asif by presenting a new Rolex watch to him on the stage.

For the uninitiated, Suriya made a cameo appearance as Rolex in Vikram. And his performance became one of the driving factors that made the film the biggest hit in Kamal’s career. As a token of appreciation, Kamal presented his first Rolex watch to Suriya.

Rorschach is helmed by Nissam Basheer from a script written by Sameer Abdul. The film tells the tale of a man, who tortures a dead man’s soul to quench his thirst for vengeance.