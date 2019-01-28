Mammootty: Peranbu will make you shed tears of happiness

A special screening of Mammootty’s forthcoming film Peranbu was held on Sunday at Kochi’s Lulu Mall. The screening was attended by the who’s who of the Malayalam film industry.

Advertising

Nivin Pauly, Sharafudheen, Anu Sithara, Nimisha Sajayan, Anusree, Joshiy, Sathyan Anthikkad, Sibi Malayil, Kamal, B Unnikrishnan, Renji Panicker, Rosshan Andrrews, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Nadhir Shah and Ramesh Pisharody among others watched Peranbu. The film received glowing reviews from the high-profile celebrities.

Speaking on the occasion, director Ram said with Peranbu he realised his long-time dream of working with Mammootty. “I thought if I become a director I wanted to make a film that was better than Amaram (1991) and Thaniyavarthanam (1987) with Mammootty,” he said.

“This film took shape in 2004 when I was an assistant director. In 2007, I made my first movie (Kattradhu Thamizh). Actor Padmapriya was my friend. I told her that I had a story for Mammootty during the making of Thanga Meenkal (2013). In 2015, I was asked to meet Mammootty. I narrated the script for 30 minutes, and he agreed to do this film,” Ram recalled.

Mammootty noted that many asked why did Ram choose to make this film with him. “It is simple. Ram did not choose me when I was roaming on the streets. He picked me only after you all made me Mammootty. Ram made a film with me because I have done about 350 films and have many years of experience as an actor. It only happened because of your support,” he said.

The actor said that the movie’s feel-good element was one of the main reasons why he agreed to act in this film. He added, “This film has an engrossing screenplay. This is a Tamil film but it has a universal appeal that transcends barriers of language.”

“After watching this film, many said that they were moved to tears and felt heavy-hearted. But, mostly your eyes will well up due to happiness. Tears of happiness are the big plus point of this film,” Mammootty promised.

Advertising

Peranbu will hit screens on February 1. Besides Mammootty, the Ram directorial also stars Anjali, Sadhana, Samuthirakani and Anjali Ameer among others.