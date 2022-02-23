Mammootty pays tribute to KPAC Lalitha in Kochi, funeral later today. See photos

Veteran Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha passed away on Tuesday night due to liver-related ailments. She was 73. Her mortal remains have been kept at her son Sidharth’s apartment in Kochi for the members of the Malayalam film fraternity to pay their last respects.

Mammootty paid his tribute to Lalitha, his long-time co-star in person on Wednesday morning. He arrived at Sidharth’s residence and expressed his sympathies. He stood there in silence for some time and left the premises without speaking to the media stationed there.

Mammootty has acted with Lalitha in many movies including Mathilukal and Kanalkkattu. Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s Mathilukal is an iconic movie. It tells the tragic love story of a prisoner, who strikes a friendship with a female inmate locked up on the other side of his prison wall. He never gets to see her face. As he talks to her through the thick walls of the prison, he discovers comfort, companionship and eventually falls in love with the woman that voice belongs to. Without once appearing on the screen, Lalitha managed to convey a myriad of emotions and moods through her voice.

Kanalkkattu was directed by Sathyan Anthikad from a script written by Lohithadas. The film follows the efforts of a man who wants to do right by the family for he has wronged. Even as Mammootty was the star of the movie, it was Lalitha who walked away with all the praise and empathy of the audience, thanks to a memorable performance.

Later, Lalitha appeared in supporting roles in many movies of Mammootty. “I have lost someone so dear to me. And I will always cherish my memories with her,” he wrote while extending the condolence to his departed co-star.

Mohanlal paid his tribute to Lalitha in person last night. “We have done so many good movies together. I can’t say anything more,” he told the media at Sidharth’s residence.

The who’s who of the Malayalam cinema, including Fahadh Faasil, director B Unnikrishnan, Dileep, Nadirsha among many paid their respect to her in person last night.

Later today, Lalitha’s mortal remains will be taken to Wadakkanchery in Thrissur, which is her husband Bharathan’s native town. Her last rites will be performed there.