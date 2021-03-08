Mammootty and Parvathy to act in Dulquer Salmaan’s Puzhu

Malayalam superstar Mammootty on Monday announced his next project titled Puzhu. He will be sharing the screen space with Parvathy Thiruvothu for the time in the film. Puzhu will be bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, which makes this the actor’s production company’s first professional collaboration with his father Mammootty.

“Women’s day wishes with smiling eyes Here is our next project – Puzhu (sic),” tweeted the star, while announcing the new project. Directed by Ratheena Sharshad, the film is likely to have a women-centric storyline given that the announcement came on International Women’s Day.

Puzhu marks the directorial debut of Ratheena, who was an executive producer on the film Uyare, in which Parvathy played the lead role of an acid attack survivor. The film is written by Harshad, who wrote Mammootty’s critically acclaimed film Unda and the screenwriter duo Suhas-Sharfu (Virus, Varathan).

Cinematographer Theni Eswar, music composer Jakes Bejoy (Ranam), and editor Deepu Joseph (Jallikattu) are a part of the project. The film is expected to hit the floors soon.

It is noteworthy that Parvathy and Mammootty were in the middle of a raging debate on onscreen sexism in Malayalam cinema in 2017. Parvathy was subjected to a lot of abuse on social media after she criticized the blatant sexism of Mammootty’s character in Kasaba.

Parvathy, meanwhile, has shared screen space with Dulquer in blockbuster films like Bangalore Days and Charlie. Mammootty is waiting for his latest film The Priest, which is expected to hit the screens this week.