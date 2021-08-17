Mammootty, Parvathy’s Puzhu goes on floors, see photos

Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s upcoming film Puzhu went on the floors on Tuesday. The film was launched coinciding with the auspicious first day of chingam month as per the Malayalam calendar. Mammootty attended the customary puja, following which he also switched on the camera, signalling the beginning of the production.

Mammootty will share screen space with Parvathy for the first time in Puzhu, which is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films.

Also Read | Mammootty reveals why he was afraid to fix his leg injury, endured pain for over 20 years

Puzhu marks the directorial debut of Ratheena, who was an executive producer on the film Uyare, in which Parvathy played the lead role of an acid attack survivor. The film is jointly written by Harshad, who wrote Mammootty’s critically acclaimed film Unda, and the screenwriter duo Suhas-Sharfu (Virus, Varathan).

Cinematographer Theni Eswar, music composer Jakes Bejoy (Ranam) and editor Deepu Joseph (Jallikattu) are a part of the project.

It is noteworthy that Parvathy and Mammootty were in the middle of a raging debate on sexism in Malayalam cinema in 2017. Parvathy was subjected to a lot of abuse on social media after she criticized the blatant sexism of Mammootty’s character in Kasaba. Parvathy, meanwhile, has shared screen space with Dulquer in blockbuster films like Bangalore Days and Charlie.