Mammootty’s One will start streaming on Netflix from this date

Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s latest film One will start streaming on Netflix on Tuesday. Directed by Santhosh Viswanath of Chirakodinja Kinavukal fame, the movie is written by screenwriter duo Bobby and Sanjay. In the film, Mammootty plays an honest political leader named Kadakkal Chandran. One also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Murali Gopy and Shanker Ramakrishnan among others.

The film released only in theatres only in Kerala on March 26 amid a lot of expectations. One, however, received mixed reviews and it did not really make a dent at the box office. The film released at a time when Mammootty was basking in the success of The Priest. The horror-mystery had the superstar playing the role of an exorcist. The film opened to packed houses in the state and drew the family audience to theatres in lockdown. The Priest enjoys the distinction of being the first Malayalam hit in the post-lockdown period. Going by the trade estimates, the film made more than Rs 16 crore in its theatrical collection. It is quite a feat considering the 50 per cent cap on theatre occupancy in Kerala.

Mammootty, meanwhile, is busy shooting for Bheeshma Parvam. The upcoming film is helmed by Amal Neerad of Varathan fame. And Amal has written the film along with Devadath Shaji. The film also stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Shine Tom Chacko, Dileesh Pothan, Farhaan Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Lena among others.