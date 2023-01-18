scorecardresearch
Mammootty on politics of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam: ‘There is space for human values beyond language, religious disagreements’

Besides playing the lead in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Mammootty has also produced the film under his own banner Mammootty Kampany

MammoottyMammootty in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.
Malayalam superstar Mammootty is quite upbeat about his upcoming film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. The movie has already generated good word of mouth after it had its world premiere at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala. It marks Mammootty’s first collaboration with maverick filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery. And the star promised that the film was the beginning of a long term collaboration with Pellissery.

“I have known Lijo for a long time now,” Mammootty said during a recent press meet. “We had discussed two or three films but they were all big. We decided to make this one because it needed only a small budget. We have plans to work in the future.”

Judging from the trailer, Mammootty plays the role of a man who forgets his own life and assumes the identity of a dead man. “My character in this film doesn’t have any psychological problems. This film is beyond that world,” he added while talking about his character.

The 71-year-old star noted Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam will also be a politically relevant film. He suggested that the movie talks about the need for humans to rise above their social identities and unite on a human level. “There is always a time and space for human values and emotions beyond language, religious and institutional disagreements. We may digress from our paths in between but we will always find our way back to each other. That’s the politics of this film,” he remarked.

Besides playing the lead in the movie, Mammootty has also produced it under his own banner Mammootty Kampany. “I really enjoyed working on this film. We shot in real locations and by the time the shooting neared the end, we couldn’t tell the actors from the people in the village. I mingled with them like I am one of them,” he said.

“I am the happiest when I am working, not while getting paid. That doesn’t mean I feel less happy about getting paid. If I don’t get paid, I might starve,” the actor-producer added.

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam also stars Ramya Pandian and Ashokan in pivotal roles. It’s due in cinemas this Thursday.

