Mammootty’s next film titled Shylock

Mammootty on Tuesday announced the title of his next project, which will be directed by Ajai Vasudev for Goodwill Entertainments banner. The movie has been titled Shylock, with a tagline – The Money Lender.

Interestingly, Shylock is also the name of the main antagonist in William Shakespeare’s play The Merchant of Venice. The character is a Jewish moneylender. It is unclear if the film is inspired by Shakespeare’s antagonist or the entire film is based on the 16th century play.

Billed as an out-and-out commercial film, Shylock is written by newcomers Bibin Mohan and Aneesh Hameed.

The upcoming film also marks the Mollywood debut of seasoned Tamil actor Rajkiran. The filmmakers are yet to reveal details of the remaining cast members.

Shylock is Ajai Vasudev’s third consecutive film with Mammootty. The director made his debut film Rajadhiraja in 2014 and his second film Masterpiece in 2017. Both films had Mammootty in the lead role.

Shylock will go on the floors after Mammootty finishes shooting for Ganagandharvan, which is directed by comedian-turned-director Ramesh Pisharody.

Mammootty’s period drama Mamangam is expected to hit the screens this year. The Malayalam superstar has so far had a very good run at the box office. Madhura Raja, which is a sequel to his Pokkiri Raja, became the biggest hit in his career by raking in Rs 100 crore at the box office. His cop film, Unda, also clicked with critics and the audience alike. Earlier this year, he also received praise for his performance in Yatra and Peranbu.