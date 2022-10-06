scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Mammootty starrer Rorschach’s new teaser is unnerving

Rorschach, starring Mammootty, Grace Antony, Sharafudheen, Jagadish, Kottayam Nazeer and Bindu Panicker, is due in cinemas on Friday.

RorschachRorschach will hit screens on October 7.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty is quite upbeat about his upcoming movie, Rorschach. Nisam Basheer of Kettiyollaanu Ente Maalakha fame has helmed the film from a script written by Sameer Abdul (Omanakuttan and Ibilis).

A new teaser of Rorschach was released on the eve of the film’s theatrical release. The teaser gives us a glimpse of the movie’s main conflict stemming from a dispute about private property. It seems the family feud over property is growing bigger, with one party desperate to sell, while the other faction opposes it. There seems to be a tragic death in the house that is at the heart of the conflict. Enter, Mammootty’s character. He seems to have bought the house and his very presence seems to make the people in the town feel uneasy. Mammootty plays the role of a man, who carries a heavy heart full of disturbing secrets. He also seems to be prone to violence.

Mammootty has promised the audience a dark thriller, which they will remember for a long time. While addressing the media, the superstar was very cautious about not letting out any spoilers that would hinder the experience of the audience.

Also Read |Mammootty speaks out against ban on Sreenath Bhasi: ‘Nobody should be denied work’

“It will provide a good theatre experience through sound, photography, editing and story,” Mammootty said. He also noted that the sound design will stand out in the film.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...Premium
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...Premium
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...

Rorschach is due in cinemas on Friday. The movie also stars Grace Antony, Sharafudheen, Jagadish, Kottayam Nazeer and Bindu Panicker.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-10-2022 at 06:10:52 pm
Next Story

Dwaine Pretorius ruled out of T20 World Cup

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Alia Bhatt’s baby shower with Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement