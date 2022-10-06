Mammootty starrer Rorschach’s new teaser is unnerving

Malayalam superstar Mammootty is quite upbeat about his upcoming movie, Rorschach. Nisam Basheer of Kettiyollaanu Ente Maalakha fame has helmed the film from a script written by Sameer Abdul (Omanakuttan and Ibilis).

A new teaser of Rorschach was released on the eve of the film’s theatrical release. The teaser gives us a glimpse of the movie’s main conflict stemming from a dispute about private property. It seems the family feud over property is growing bigger, with one party desperate to sell, while the other faction opposes it. There seems to be a tragic death in the house that is at the heart of the conflict. Enter, Mammootty’s character. He seems to have bought the house and his very presence seems to make the people in the town feel uneasy. Mammootty plays the role of a man, who carries a heavy heart full of disturbing secrets. He also seems to be prone to violence.

Mammootty has promised the audience a dark thriller, which they will remember for a long time. While addressing the media, the superstar was very cautious about not letting out any spoilers that would hinder the experience of the audience.

“It will provide a good theatre experience through sound, photography, editing and story,” Mammootty said. He also noted that the sound design will stand out in the film.

Rorschach is due in cinemas on Friday. The movie also stars Grace Antony, Sharafudheen, Jagadish, Kottayam Nazeer and Bindu Panicker.