Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Mammootty, Mohanlal release the trailer of Jayasurya’s John Luther

John Luther is directed and scripted by debutant Abhijith Joseph. Jayasurya plays the role of a police officer.

By: Entertainment Desk | Kochi |
Updated: April 20, 2022 7:43:09 pm
Jayasurya in SunnyJayasurya will play a police officer in John Luther.

Mammootty and Mohanlal came together to release the official trailer of John Luther, which stars Jayasurya in the lead role. The movie is directed and scripted by debutant Abhijith Joseph; Jayasurya is playing the role of a police officer who is trying to solve the mystery behind a road accident and missing person cases.

The trailer starts by showing a road accident on a rainy day and Jayasurya’s character investigating the case. Later, the cop suffers a hearing impairment following an accident. Deepak Parambol, Siddique, Drishya Raghunath and Athmeeya Rajan will play important characters in the movie. The story of the movie is set in Devikulam, Munnar. It is expected to be an intense investigative thriller. Roby Varghese Raj, who has helmed the camera in movies like Puthiya Niyamam, The Great Father, and Captain, is the cinematographer of John Luther. Shaan Rehman composed the music for the movie while Praveen Prabhakar helmed the editing department.

Jayasurya was last seen in Ranjith Shankar’s directorial Sunny – a single-character movie that showed the isolated life of a human in post-pandemic world.

