Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj celebrate FIFA World Cup final: ‘Greatest ever football match’

Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal led the celebrations as Argentina won the just-concluded FIFA World Cup final match. The two pillars of Malayalam cinema were present at the stadium in Qatar on Sunday evening to witness the historic football match between Argentina and France.

Argentina lifted the World Cup after beating France in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw. And the who’s who of Malayalam cinema paid tribute to both the teams for giving one of the wildest finals in the history of FIFA.

“What a Night !!! What a Game !! Absolute Goosebumps !! Thrilled to have witnessed probably one of the greatest ever football match Congrats @Argentina and Magical #Messi on conquering the world Well Played #France and @KMbappe,” tweeted Mammootty.

Mohanlal was also in attendance at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday. “A glorious final…two worthy opponents, played their hearts out and gave the millions of football fans a nerve-wracking match. Congratulations #Argentina on a hard won victory. 36 years of toil and the cup is once again yours. #Messi has kept his date with destiny and will bow out in glory. A glorious last dance… Kudos to the French team for being such worthy opponents and for the great fight they put up till the end. Thank you FIFA for a season of thrill, see you again in 2026,” he wrote on his Twitter page.

The greatest ever World Cup Final?? @KMbappe is a force of nature!!! But I guess this was meant to be for #LionelMessi #VamosArgentina 🔥 — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) December 18, 2022

It won’t be wrong to say football is a religion in Kerala. There were also reports of clashes between the fans of Argentina and France in the state.

Indian celebrities made quite a splash at the final match in Qatar. Bollywood superstars Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan used the greatest sporting spectacle to promote their upcoming movie Pathaan. Deepika became the first film celebrity to unveil the World Cup trophy on Sunday. And Shah Rukh Khan made an appearance during a live-interaction session and enthralled the fans.