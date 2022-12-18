Mammootty, Mohanlal attend 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar, see photos

Actors Mammootty and Mohanlal are currently in Qatar witnessing the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France. The actors took to their Twitter handles and gave fans a sneak peek into their evening where they joined the world for a “phenomenal and entertaining game”.

Mammootty posted a picture of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe and wrote, “As the world descends to Lusail Stadium at Doha to witness the biggest sporting spectacle, here’s wishing the most deserved team to lift the world cup trophy.” In another snap, Mammootty was seen taking a selfie with a group of people and he wrote, “Witnessing the biggest sporting spectacle ! What an atmosphere..What a moment !!”

Mohanlal also posted a stylish picture while sporting a blazer and wrote, “At Lusail Stadium, joining the world to witness the clash of the titans and partake in the world’s favourite madness! Awaiting a phenomenal and entertaining game from the bests, just like you all!”

Awaiting a phenomenal and entertaining game from the bests, just like you all!#FIFAWorldCup #ArgentinaVsFrance pic.twitter.com/3t3g26YVor — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 18, 2022

Even Bollywood celebrities have hopped on the bandwagon and are supporting their favourite team in Qatar. Aayush Sharma took to Instagram and posted a video in which Messi can be seen scoring a goal. Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan also attended the match with her son and wrote, “My son better b pressing my feet for life.” She also thanked Karan Johar for the best seats in the stadium.

Kartik Aaryan also gave his fans a sneak peek of his ‘sunday plans’ and posted a photo, in which he is seen heading to the stadium to witness the final.