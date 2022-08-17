Mammootty meets Sanath Jayasuriya in Sri Lanka, see photos

August 17, 2022 5:58:03 pm
Malayalam superstar Mammootty recently met former Sri Lankan cricket team captain Sanath Jayasuriya. The retried skipper took to Twitter to share the pictures from his meeting with the acting icon.
“It was an honour to meet Senior Malayalam actor @mammukka . Sir you are a true super star. Thank you for coming to Sri Lanka. I would like to invite all Indian stars & friends to #VisitSriLanka to enjoy our country,” tweeted Jayasuriya.
Sanath Jayasuriya’s tweet could be seen as an effort on his part to boost tourism, which is one of Sri Lanka’s main sources of income. Amid the stifling economic turmoil in the country, Jayasuriya seems to have found an opportunity to promote tourism with the hashtag #VisitSriLanka. It’s worth noting that Jayasuriya was recently appointed as the band ambassador for tourism in Sri Lanka.
It was an honour to meet Senior Malayalam actor @mammukka . Sir you are a true super star. Thank you for coming to Sri Lanka. I would like to invite all Indian stars & friends to #VisitSriLanka to enjoy our country pic.twitter.com/7PHX2kakH8
— Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) August 16, 2022
Mammootty is in Sri Lanka to shoot for his upcoming film. He is said to be shooting for a short film, which will be part of a Netflix anthology.
Even though the streaming giant is yet to make an official announcement, it is said that the process to create a 10-part anthology is underway. According to reports, some of the bright minds of Malayalam cinema, including Lijo Jose Pellisery, Priyadarshan, Jayaraj, Shyamaprasad, Santosh Sivan and Mahesh Narayanan, are part of the crew. All the shorts are said to be based on the works of celebrated Malayalam author MT Vasudevan Nair.
Subscriber Only Stories
Besides Mammootty, Netflix has also reportedly roped in Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Asif Ali and Shanti Krishna to star in the anthology. The short film that stars Mammootty is said to be directed by Lijo Jose Pellisery.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Sky-rocketing star fees, low box office returns: Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction
Laal Singh Chaddha box office day 6: Aamir Khan's film sees 85 per cent drop in earnings, expected to be removed from cinemas soon
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap actor Charmme Kaur on leaving acting to become a producer: ‘I’d get wrinkles…’
‘Shahid Afridi was abusing him a lot’: Sehwag recalls India-Pakistan 2003 World Cup match
Scientists plan to use colliding black holes to measure how fast universe is expanding
Meet the new members of BJP parliamentary board
India gains rank in mobile speed and fixed broadband rankings: Report
Explained: Why TikTok’s algorithms, content moderation models are being audited?
Florence Pugh was ‘comfortable’ showing her ‘small breasts’ in sheer pink Valentino gown
Shefali Shah tests positive for Covid-19, says she is in isolation
Bengaluru cops arrest man who killed his wife and filed missing complaint
KKR appoint Chandrakant Pandit as their new head coach
Madhavan quashes rumours that he sold his house to fund Rocketry: ‘Please don’t over patronize my sacrifice’
Watch video: Massive tornado-like waterspout captured on camera in Florida