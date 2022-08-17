Mammootty meets Sanath Jayasuriya in Sri Lanka, see photos

Malayalam superstar Mammootty recently met former Sri Lankan cricket team captain Sanath Jayasuriya. The retried skipper took to Twitter to share the pictures from his meeting with the acting icon.

“It was an honour to meet Senior Malayalam actor @mammukka . Sir you are a true super star. Thank you for coming to Sri Lanka. I would like to invite all Indian stars & friends to #VisitSriLanka to enjoy our country,” tweeted Jayasuriya.

Sanath Jayasuriya’s tweet could be seen as an effort on his part to boost tourism, which is one of Sri Lanka’s main sources of income. Amid the stifling economic turmoil in the country, Jayasuriya seems to have found an opportunity to promote tourism with the hashtag #VisitSriLanka. It’s worth noting that Jayasuriya was recently appointed as the band ambassador for tourism in Sri Lanka.

Mammootty is in Sri Lanka to shoot for his upcoming film. He is said to be shooting for a short film, which will be part of a Netflix anthology.

Even though the streaming giant is yet to make an official announcement, it is said that the process to create a 10-part anthology is underway. According to reports, some of the bright minds of Malayalam cinema, including Lijo Jose Pellisery, Priyadarshan, Jayaraj, Shyamaprasad, Santosh Sivan and Mahesh Narayanan, are part of the crew. All the shorts are said to be based on the works of celebrated Malayalam author MT Vasudevan Nair.

Besides Mammootty, Netflix has also reportedly roped in Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Asif Ali and Shanti Krishna to star in the anthology. The short film that stars Mammootty is said to be directed by Lijo Jose Pellisery.