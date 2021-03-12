Mammootty: Manju Warrier and I have just one scene in The Priest

Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s The Priest released on Thursday amid a lot of expectations. For the first time, Mammootty and Manjur Warrier have worked together in this film. And that’s one of the reasons why this film has created a lot of interest among movie fans.

Mammootty revealed a spoiler of sorts while talking to the media about his maiden collaboration with Manju. “Manju Warrier and I have just one scene in the movie. But, it is a big scene,” he said, leaving Manju in splits. Filmmaker Unnikrishnan, who was also present at the press meet quipped, “After all there are only three scenes in the movie.”

The Priest marks the directorial debut of Jofin T. Chacko. Bankrolled by Anto Joseph and B Unnikrishnan, the film is written by Shyam Menon and Deepu Pradeep. Billed as a horror thriller, the film also has Nikhila Vima, Lishoy, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Jagadish, Madhupal in the supporting cast.

In the film, Mammootty plays a priest, who is called in to investigate a series of mysterious suicides. The film has been garnering positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

The film simultaneously opened in theatres in Kerala and various overseas markets on Thursday. It will only be released in other parts of the country next week.