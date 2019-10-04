Mammootty starrer Mamangam to release on November 21

It looks like Malayalam superstar Mammootty is set to end this year with a bang. The teaser for the Hindi version of his upcoming film Mamangam was released on Friday. Along with it the filmmakers also confirmed that the historical drama will hit the screens worldwide in multiple languages on November 21. It is Mammootty’s sixth film to come out in 2019, including his extended cameo in Pathinettam Padi.

The big-budget film has been in the making since early last year. The project, however, hit a lull, following the fall out between its director Sanjeev Pillai and producer Venu Kunnapilly.

Venu was not happy with the pace that Sanjeev was filming the project. The creative differences brought the production to a halt when Sanjeev placed the issue before the Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KPFA) and Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA). The film bodies of Malayalam cinema, however, ruled in favour of Venu paving the way for the producer to restart the project.

After reviving the project, the main cast and crew received a significant change. The producer roped in M Padmakumar, who was then basking in the success of Joesph, to direct the film from Sanjeev’s script. Dhruvan of Queen fame was also ousted from the project for unknown reasons. He was replaced by Unni Mukundan.

Mamangam was a cultural festival of medieval Kerala that took place once in every 12 years. The movie delves on the story of the Chaverpada, or suicide warriors, trained to assassinate the Zamorin at the event.

Meanwhile, this year has so far been quite rewarding for the 68-year-old superstar, barring Ganagandharvan, which in future would top the list of the most disappointing films of Mammootty. He received critical acclaim for Peranbu and Unda and joined the coveted Rs 100 crore club with his action-comedy Madhuraraja.