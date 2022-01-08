Mammootty’s picture with college batchmates makes fan go ‘Age is nothing but a number’

A reunion photo featuring actor Mammootty with his old batch mates at Maharajas College, Ernakulam, is being widely shared on social media. Mammootty is known for leading a healthy lifestyle and keeping up with the latest fashion trends. The 70-year-old actor is often praised for his youthful appearance.

The new photo showed Mammootty with his batchmates. Mammotty graduated as a part of the 1972 batch of Maharajas College, before he enrolled at Goverment Law College, Ernakulam, for an LLB degree. His reacted to the picture with love. “Age is nothing but just a figure,” one fan wrote in the comments section of a post. Others left fire emojis.

Mammootty is a part of many highly anticipated projects this year, starting with Bheemshmaparvam, directed by Amal Neerad, which is slated to release on February 24. Mammootty will play a gangster named Michael in this movie, which is his second collaboration with Amal Neerad after the director’s debut movie, Big B, which was a cult hit.

Mammootty is also a part of an intense family drama titled Puzhu, directed by debutant Ratheena. In Puzhu, Mammoootty will be acting alongside Parvathy for the first time, and the union of the two actors is anticipated by many considering the row that followed after Parvathy’s remarks on Mammootty movie Kasaba.

He will also star in an anthology based on literary icon MT Vasudevan Nair’s short stories. Maverick filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery will direct Mammootty in this movie, which is based on MT’s story Kadugannavva Oru Yathrakuurpp. The actor is currently shooting for the fifth installment in the series Sethuramayyar CBI. He will also be seen in another gangster movie, titled Bilal, based on his character in Big B.