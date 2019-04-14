Madhura Raja box office collection Day 2: Mammootty works his magic on the audience

Madhura Raja, starring Mammootty in the lead role, has had a good start at the box office.

Helmed by Vysakh, the film also features Jai, Jagapathi Babu, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Nedumudi Venu, Salim Kumar and Suraj Venjaramoodu among others in significant roles.

In the mass entertainer, Mammootty has reprised his role of Raja from the 2010 hit film Pokkiri Raja. The film is expected to give tough competition to Mohanlal’s Lucifer which is still running to packed houses.

Madhura Raja, which opened on April 12, garnered mixed reviews from critics.

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar, in his review of the film, wrote, “Madhura Raja is the sequel to Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s 2010 lowbrow comedy, Pokkiri Raja. It traces the new adventure of Raja (Mammootty), who looks younger than ever. It is as if Mammootty has some superpower which he uses to stop ageing. Come on, what’s the deal?”

He added, “I was rather shocked when Madhura Raja opened with an emotionally heavy scene. Even as Pokkiri Raja takes off with a couple of deaths, all those tragedies were bereft of melodrama. In other words, they did not shock us. But, the opening minutes of Madhura Raja just does the opposite. Just a few minutes into the movie, an honest police officer (played by Narain), who is also a caring husband and a loving father to two girl children, is torn into pieces by Inaayaka Mohanam’s (Jagapathi Babu) man-eating bloodhounds.”