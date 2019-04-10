Mammootty: Madhura Raja is not the sequel to Pokkiri Raja

Malayalam superstar Mammootty was at his wittiest best while addressing the media in Dubai. He was promoting his upcoming film Madhura Raja, which is a sequel to his 2010 commercial potboiler Pokkiri Raja.

The star was asked whether making a sequel to a film that came out nearly 10 years ago would match the ever-changing sensibilities of the audience. And his off-the-cuff answer was quite funny. “Human values or emotions do not change with time. This film is about good defeating evil. Film franchises have been successful worldwide. We enjoy Avengers series without any complaints. And yet why are you asking so many questions when ‘paavam Raja’ (poor Raja) gets a sequel?” he quipped.

Mammootty said that the director has retained many actors from Pokkiri Raja. “This film is not the sequel to Pokkiri Raja but it is Raja’s second appearance in new terrain, with new characters. We are keeping some characters like Mangalodayam Manoharan (Salim Kumar) from the first part. He is in the second part because he is writing a novel based on the life of Raja. He has already done the first part (of his novel). Now, he will be writing the second part. That’s how the story begins,” he added.

While the Prithviraj played the second lead in Pokkiri Raja, Tamil actor Jai is cast in the follow-up film. “Jai plays a very important role in the film. His character hails from Madurai and I can’t say anything more about it,” Mammootty said.

“Prithviraj’s character is married and settled in London, so it wasn’t possible for him to come down to the place where the story happens. That’s why we couldn’t cast him in the film,” he joked.

In addition to Jai, Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is also making her debut in Mollywood with Madhura Raja. “She has done a special song number in the film. But, her performance comes at a crucial stage in the film that changes the course of the story,” he promised.

The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Nedumudi Venu, Salim Kumar and Suraj Venjaramoodu among others. And it is set to hit the screens worldwide on April 12, coinciding with Vishu.

“This film will be enjoyed by all kind of audiences like a festival in theaters,” said director Vysakh.