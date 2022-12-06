Mammootty-Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam to premiere at IFFK 2022

Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s upcoming movie Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam will premiere at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). The 71-year-old star announced the same on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

“#NanpakalNerathuMayakkam World Premiere at the 27th IFFK 2022,” he tweeted.

Lijo Jose Pellissery directed Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam from a script written by S. Hareesh. The director-writer duo has earlier worked together on films such as Jallikattu and Churuli.

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is set in the backdrop of a Tamil village. Judging from the teaser released earlier, the film tells the tale of a strange village where its inhabitants tend to fall asleep in the middle of whatever each of them is doing at a certain time of the day.

Mammootty has co-produced the movie with Lijo Jose Pellissery. The duo is also working together on a short film as part of an upcoming Netflix anthology.

Mammootty has been pushing boundaries as he has shown an appetite to experiment with his movies. He was last seen in the mind-bending revenge thriller Rorschach. The film saw him playing a man who is consumed by vengeance to an extent, where he tortures the spirit of a dead man.

Mammootty is now busy shooting for Kaathal: The Core, which also stars Jyothika in the lead role.