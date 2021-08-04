Mammootty reveals why he was afraid to fix his leg injury, and endured pain for over 20 years

Malayalam superstar Mammootty recently opened up about his injury, which he has been enduring for over 20 years now. He was speaking at a private hospital in Calicut.

During his speech, he also revealed why he didn’t go for surgery to fix the injury. “It’s been 21 years since the ligament of my left leg broke. But I didn’t undergo surgery because it would reduce the length of my leg. And I was worried that my leg length discrepancy would become a subject of mockery,” Mammootty said.

On the work front, Mammootty is shooting for his next titled Bheeshma Parvam. The film is being helmed by Amal Neerad. It also stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Shine Tom Chacko, Dileesh Pothan, Farhaan Faasil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Lena among others.

Mammootty has also signed a film, which will be bankrolled by his son Dulquer Salmaan. Titled Puzhu, the film marks the directorial debut of Ratheena, who was an executive producer on the film Uyare. The film is written by Harshad, who wrote Mammootty’s critically acclaimed film Unda and the screenwriter duo Suhas-Sharfu (Virus, Varathan). Parvathy Thiruvothu will share the screen space with Mammootty in the film.