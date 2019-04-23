Mammootty’s Kunjali Marakkar gets revived

Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s ambitious film Kunjali Marakkar would soon see the light of day. Kochi-based production company Goodwill Entertainments has agreed to fund the project, which had been in limbo for several years.

Advertising

Earlier, acclaimed director-cinematographer Santosh Sivan announced that he would finally start shooting the period drama with Mammootty for August Cinema, which is co-owned by Santosh. Producers even roped in writers TP Rajeevan and Shankar Ramakrishnan to develop the script. The project was expected to hit the floors in April last year, but it never took off.

The film revolves around the battle exploits of Kunjali Marakkar IV, the naval chief under the Zamorin in 16th century Kerala. Interestingly, Kunjali Marakkar IV is also the subject of National-Award winning filmmaker Priyadarshan’s upcoming film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

The magnum opus was shot in about three months, with an ensemble cast led by Mohanlal, at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which is touted to cost Rs 100 crore, is in the post-production stage. Due to heavy VFX work, the film will only hit the screens next year.

Advertising

In the meantime, Mammootty has signed two more films under Goodwill Entertainments banner.

Filmmakers Ajai Vasudev and Pramod Pappan will helm the Mammootty films. According to reports, both the projects will be completed before Kunjali Marakkar.

Mammootty is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Madhura Raja. The film has held the top spot at the Kerala box office since its release about two weeks ago. And going by the trends, it shows no signs of slowing down.